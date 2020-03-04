UCA announces Fall 2019 graduates

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas held commencement at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Jeff Farris Health and Physical Education Center.

The university conferred 525 undergraduate degrees and 206 graduate degrees during four ceremonies.

Graduates from northeast Benton County include:

• Kealy Skaggs Bachelor of Science in Education Garfield and

• Bridget Cristina Ortega Bachelor of Science in Education Pea Ridge.

