UCA announces Fall 2019 graduates
CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas held commencement at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Jeff Farris Health and Physical Education Center.
The university conferred 525 undergraduate degrees and 206 graduate degrees during four ceremonies.
Graduates from northeast Benton County include:
• Kealy Skaggs Bachelor of Science in Education Garfield and
• Bridget Cristina Ortega Bachelor of Science in Education Pea Ridge.Community on 03/04/2020
