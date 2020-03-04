The fall sports banquet originally scheduled for Jan. 15 was cancelled. The awards ceremony was rescheduled by sport with the football awards presented on Wednesday, Feb. 12; cross country on Wednesday, Feb. 26; volleyball on Wednesday, March 4; and cheerleading on Saturday, March 14.
Senior Peyton Losey was honored with the Brandon Burlsworth award.
Other football award recipients were:
• Team MVP -- Tate Busey
• Offensive MVP -- Tate Busey
• Defensive MVP -- Carlos Reyes
• Offensive Lineman of the Year -- Mike Erickson
• Defensive Lineman of the Year -- Mazon Harris
• Hardest Worker -- Chandler Snow
• Blackhawk award -- Peyton Losey
• Impact award/Blackhawk aid recipient -- Phillip brown
• 12th man (most unselfish, played any position, most vocal) -- Peyton Losey
Print Headline: Blackhawk football players awarded