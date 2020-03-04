The fall sports banquet originally scheduled for Jan. 15 was cancelled. The awards ceremony was rescheduled by sport with the football awards presented on Wednesday, Feb. 12; cross country on Wednesday, Feb. 26; volleyball on Wednesday, March 4; and cheerleading on Saturday, March 14.

Senior Peyton Losey was honored with the Brandon Burlsworth award.

Other football award recipients were:

• Team MVP -- Tate Busey

• Offensive MVP -- Tate Busey

• Defensive MVP -- Carlos Reyes

• Offensive Lineman of the Year -- Mike Erickson

• Defensive Lineman of the Year -- Mazon Harris

• Hardest Worker -- Chandler Snow

• Blackhawk award -- Peyton Losey

• Impact award/Blackhawk aid recipient -- Phillip brown

• 12th man (most unselfish, played any position, most vocal) -- Peyton Losey

