Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Benton County Jail March 4, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

11:28 a.m. Jaclynn Diane Weir, 20, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear from Rogers

12:17 p.m. Sarah Leighann Brooks, 24, Seligman, Mo., by Dept. of Community Corrections, felony parole violation

Sunday, March 1

2:25 a.m. Brandon Garrett German, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, DWI; possession of drug paraphernalia

General News on 03/04/2020

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT