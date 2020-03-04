Wednesday, Feb. 26
11:28 a.m. Jaclynn Diane Weir, 20, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear from Rogers
12:17 p.m. Sarah Leighann Brooks, 24, Seligman, Mo., by Dept. of Community Corrections, felony parole violation
Sunday, March 1
2:25 a.m. Brandon Garrett German, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, DWI; possession of drug paraphernaliaGeneral News on 03/04/2020
Print Headline: Benton County Jail
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.