Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 27

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis, Ave., Suite B&C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee handled wash cloth with gloved hands then continue to plate food. No sanitizing solution available for cleaning prep areas.

Noncritical violations: Test strips for chlorine sanitizer were wet; no longer usable. Floor in water heater closet has standing water and debris.

WOS Benton, LLC

139 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several food items in walk in freezer are not being covered. Using a cup as a scoop in corn meal bin. Shelf in cabinet under Coca Cola dispenser is damaged and no longer smooth and cleanable.

General News on 03/04/2020