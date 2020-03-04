Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
Feb. 27
Diego's Mexican Grill
150 S. Curtis, Ave., Suite B&C, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Employee handled wash cloth with gloved hands then continue to plate food. No sanitizing solution available for cleaning prep areas.
Noncritical violations: Test strips for chlorine sanitizer were wet; no longer usable. Floor in water heater closet has standing water and debris.
WOS Benton, LLC
139 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Several food items in walk in freezer are not being covered. Using a cup as a scoop in corn meal bin. Shelf in cabinet under Coca Cola dispenser is damaged and no longer smooth and cleanable.General News on 03/04/2020
