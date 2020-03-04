Sign in
2020 Pea Ridge Blackhawk Spring Sports Schedule March 4, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Thursday, March 5

^Track^Y-timing^Fayetteville

5 p.m.^Softball vs. Van Buren^Home^V/JV

Friday, March 6

4:30 p.m.^Baseball vs. Berryville^Home^V/JV

Monday, March 9

4:30 p.m.^Softball vs. Elkins^Elkins^V/JV

5 p.m.^Baseball vs. Springdale HS^Home^V/JV

Tuesday, March 10

4:30 p.m.^Softball vs. Fort Smith Southside^Southside^V/JV

Sports on 03/04/2020

Print Headline: 2020 Pea Ridge Blackhawk Spring Sports Schedule

