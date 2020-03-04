Thursday, March 5
^Track^Y-timing^Fayetteville
5 p.m.^Softball vs. Van Buren^Home^V/JV
Friday, March 6
4:30 p.m.^Baseball vs. Berryville^Home^V/JV
Monday, March 9
4:30 p.m.^Softball vs. Elkins^Elkins^V/JV
5 p.m.^Baseball vs. Springdale HS^Home^V/JV
Tuesday, March 10
4:30 p.m.^Softball vs. Fort Smith Southside^Southside^V/JVSports on 03/04/2020
Print Headline: 2020 Pea Ridge Blackhawk Spring Sports Schedule
