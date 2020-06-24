Sign in
Wall helps beautify Bentonville by Spencer Tirey | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Meredith Featherstone (left) helps Mechel Wall plant flower boxes Thursday, June 18, 2020, on the second floor railing at the Massey building in downtown Bentonville. Wall, owner of Wallflower Farm in Pea Ridge, is working on a project with Ropeswing Hospitality Group and Runway Group to beautify downtown Bentonville with flowers. Planters have already been placed at the former city hall building, Meteor Guitar Gallery and Pressroom, among other locations. Wall has a bicycle with a water trailer she and her helpers will use to water the plants. Go to nwaonline.com/200619Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

NWA Democrat-Gazette photograph by Ben Goff

NWA Democrat-Gazette photograph by Ben Goff

photo
