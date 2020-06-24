TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Quilts made by members of Stitched With Love were delivered by Cinda Woolridge and Linda Pitts to both the Pea Ridge Fire Department and the Police Department. Quilts have been donated to the Arkansas Children's Hospital in the past, but because of the covid-19 pandemic, ACH is not accepting quilts at this time, according to Woolridge. Firefighters Colton Tedford, Casey Stutes, Fire Chief Jack Wassman, Quinn Gehler and Clayton Bass accepted the quilts from Cinda Woolridge and Linda Pitts of Stitched With Love recently.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Showing off some of the quilts donated by Stitched With Love is firefighter Quinn Gehler.