The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 13 and school officials are working diligently to prepare for that day.

"The state has given us the ready for learning documentation. We are as a district going through all those considerations," assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld said.

"We will be letting people know," Keith Martin, acting school superintendent, said of possible changes for school protocol.

"Our next big communication is mid-July," Martfeld said.

"Be watching the school web site, social media," she said, adding that school officials plan to utilize some of the established parent groups, such as the PTO and those already volunteering, to share information. She said school officials are also investigating the possibility of a Zoom meeting open for hundreds of parents to listen.

"This is about being able to have kids face to face and being ready to transition to an online format with learning management systems," Martin said. "In this situation, where you have to pivot on a moment's notice, we have to take traditional back to school communication and find new ways to share so parents can know what to expect."

Emphasizing "fluidity," Martfeld said the committee is working on multiple scenarios, but final decisions aren't made locally as they have to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

Martin said this past spring, when the school buildings were closed, "new learning did not continue. We were reviewing as directed by DESE. But, what we have to do is, no matter where our learning environment is, learning can not stop. New material has to be given to kids."

"This can rotate on a dime because of communication through the state. We have to be super careful to not promise what we cannot deliver," Martfeld said, adding that school patrons -- students and parents -- should watch the school district Facebook page, the web site and check for emails to parents.

"If there's one thing we ask that we need of parents, it's a quality email address," she said. "We have to be able to contact people."

"We are working, we want to serve our community," Martfeld.

"We're expected to follow ADH and the State Department of Education guidelines," Kevin Ramey, assistant superintendent, said. "Safety is a priority with our school district. We want to educate kids and provide a safe environment."