Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, June 14

12:27 a.m. Medical emergency, Eagle Crest

3:04 a.m. Falls, Mary Phelps Drive

Monday, June 15

4:36 a.m. Medical emergency, Oakley Street

1:06 p.m. Medical, sick person, Lynn Drive

1:15 p.m. Medical, stroke/transient ischemic attack, Blair Circle

2:10 p.m. Medical, convulsions/seizures, Frost Street

Tuesday, June 16

1:48 p.m. Medical, breathing problems, Ventris Road, Garfield

Thursday, June 18

4:47 p.m. Medical emergency, Slack Street

5:20 p.m. Medical, chest pain/chest discomfort (non-traumatic), Marshall Street, Garfield

Friday, June 19

8:05 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, West Pickens Road & Greene Street

