Sunday, June 14
12:27 a.m. Medical emergency, Eagle Crest
3:04 a.m. Falls, Mary Phelps Drive
Monday, June 15
4:36 a.m. Medical emergency, Oakley Street
1:06 p.m. Medical, sick person, Lynn Drive
1:15 p.m. Medical, stroke/transient ischemic attack, Blair Circle
2:10 p.m. Medical, convulsions/seizures, Frost Street
Tuesday, June 16
1:48 p.m. Medical, breathing problems, Ventris Road, Garfield
Thursday, June 18
4:47 p.m. Medical emergency, Slack Street
5:20 p.m. Medical, chest pain/chest discomfort (non-traumatic), Marshall Street, Garfield
Friday, June 19
8:05 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, West Pickens Road & Greene Street
