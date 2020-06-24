Sign in
NEBCO Fire-EMS Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, June 14

10:46 a.m. Medical, Ventris Road

6:55 p.m. Medical, North Wimpy Jones

Monday, June 15

1:14 p.m. Medical, Blair Circle, Pea Ridge

Tuesday, June 16

1:36 p.m. Service call, U.S. Hwy. 62

1:44 p.m. Medical, Ventris Road

1:23 p.m. Medical, Gann Ridge Road

10:11 p.m. Medical, Coose Hollow Lane, Avoca

Wednesday, June 17

5:05 p.m. Medical, Elkhorn Road, Avoca

Thursday, June 18

2:39 a.m. Medical, Timberline Drive, NEBCO

11:11 a.m. Medical, Ark. Hwy. 127

4:22 p.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

4:32 p.m. Medical, Oak Ridge Road, Avoca

5:15 p.m. Medical, Marshall Street

Friday, June 19

7:36 p.m. Medical, East Rose Street, Avoca

Saturday, June 20

4:50 p.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62, Avoca

