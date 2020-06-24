Sunday, June 14
10:46 a.m. Medical, Ventris Road
6:55 p.m. Medical, North Wimpy Jones
Monday, June 15
1:14 p.m. Medical, Blair Circle, Pea Ridge
Tuesday, June 16
1:36 p.m. Service call, U.S. Hwy. 62
1:44 p.m. Medical, Ventris Road
1:23 p.m. Medical, Gann Ridge Road
10:11 p.m. Medical, Coose Hollow Lane, Avoca
Wednesday, June 17
5:05 p.m. Medical, Elkhorn Road, Avoca
Thursday, June 18
2:39 a.m. Medical, Timberline Drive, NEBCO
11:11 a.m. Medical, Ark. Hwy. 127
4:22 p.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62
4:32 p.m. Medical, Oak Ridge Road, Avoca
5:15 p.m. Medical, Marshall Street
Friday, June 19
7:36 p.m. Medical, East Rose Street, Avoca
Saturday, June 20
4:50 p.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62, Avoca
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.