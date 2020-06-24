A Pea Ridge man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving on Gann Ridge Road collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck about 4:27 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020.

Jason Ward Degroff, 39, Pea Ridge, was pronounced dead at Northwest Medical Center where he had been transported by ambulance.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Degroff was westbound on a 1996 Suzuki motorcycle approaching a curve when he collided "with the center of the GMC Sierra in the eastbound lane." The Sierra was driven by Rickey Lee Davidson, 40, Lead Hill, who was eastbound on Gann Ridge Road approaching the curve.

Weather conditions were clear. The road condition was dry, according to the report.