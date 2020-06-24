Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a pursuit Monday evening that resulted in the arrest of a Missouri man.

Joshua Love, 37, Neosho, Mo., was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers following an extended highway pursuit, according to Arkansas State Police.

On Monday, June 22, 2020, Benton County Sheriff's Department initiated a pursuit of a pick-up truck and its driver.

During the course of the pursuit along U.S. Highway 62, the sheriff's department requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division, according to the report.

State Troopers intervened in the pursuit along I-49.

During the course of the pursuit, multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to stop the truck.

Elm Springs Police were able to deploy a tire deflation device, the driver continued along Arkansas Highway 112 and eventually left the roadway where Love, the driver of the truck was taken into custody.

Love was booked into the Benton County Jail at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, in connection with aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility; felony fleeing by vehicle with extreme indifference; and DWI. As of noon Tuesday, no bond had been set.