Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | June 24, 2020

Tuesday, June 16

Medical, Coose Hollow Lane

Wednesday, June 17

Medical, Elkhorn Road

Thursday, June 18

Medical, Oak Ridge Road

Friday, June 19

Medical, East Rose Street

Saturday, June 20

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Sunday, June 21

Boat fire, 8911 Gravely Hill Rd.

