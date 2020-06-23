Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters Tuesday in Mountain Home in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday addressed how high Arkansas' covid-19 numbers are projected to peak during the pandemic as the state saw 595 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.

At the current rate of infection, the state could reach a total of 133,056 infections and 3,326 hospitalizations by Sept. 30, Hutchinson said, citing University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences data. According to the projections, the numbers would increase steadily before declining.

"Those are very, very high numbers," Hutchinson said at a news briefing in Mountain Home. He also noted efforts from the Health Department to help reduce the current trajectory so there wouldn’t be as many infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the future.

"What do we do as individual citizens?" Hutchinson said. "That is where it comes in with discipline and social distancing and breaking those lifelong habits and courtesies that we enjoy...if we can do that then we can make a difference."

The number of positive coronavirus cases rose by 595 in the past 24 hours across the state, totaling 16,678 infections as of Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Of the additional cases, 212 were in correctional facilities and 383 were community spread, said Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of Health.

Hospitalizations rose by 11, totaling 248 since Monday and 10 have died, raising the state's covid-19 death toll to 237.

"These are challenging numbers that you see that continue to challenge our state," Hutchinson said.

Of the cumulative infections, 5,221 are active and 11,220 people have recovered. Of the active cases, Smith said 103 stem from nursing homes and 779 from jails and prisons. Officials reported 4,339 cases resulting from community spread.

He said some of the largest correctional facility outbreaks are at the Benton County jail, which had 188 cases, and Ouachita River Correctional Unit, near Malvern, which had 128.

Smith also broke out numbers for Northwest Arkansas, which has a positivity rate of 8.7% and a total of 6,366 cases. He said about 7% are 65 years of age or older and 44% are latino or hispanic, citing data. A total of 49 deaths have been reported in the region and there are 2,452 active cases, 24% of which are poultry workers.

"It's very concerning to see the way that this virus spreads, and it can spread very quickly and could result in a large number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in our state," Smith said. "But we also have learned how to protect ourselves and reduce the spread of covid-19."

