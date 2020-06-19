Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Little Rock on Friday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas recorded 662 new cases of covid-19 among its nonincarcerated population Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, a new daily record.

The governor also announced $10.1 million in bonus payments have been approved for paramedics and EMTs for their work during the pandemic and that the state Department of Health issued new guidance on the use of face masks.

In addition to the 662 cases in the community, 41 new cases were recorded in the state’s correctional facilities, Hutchinson said, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases since the pandemic began to 14,631.

Hutchinson said 231 covid-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday, and six more Arkansans died of the virus, raising the toll to 214.

The counties with the highest numbers of new cases remained largely the same as recent days: Washington County with 136, Benton County with 112 and Pulaski County with 53.

Additionally, Sevier County saw 44, Sebastian County saw 26, Faulkner County saw 22 and Yell County saw 21. All other counties had fewer than 20 new cases, Hutchinson said.

The new guidance on face masks from the state Department of Health suggests wearing one whenever an individual is indoors or outdoors with non-household members and 6 feet of distance cannot be guaranteed.

This is the same guidance that has been given to places of worship, Hutchinson said.

The guidance is not a directive and therefore does not carry the power of law and cannot be enforced, but the governor encouraged people to wear face masks given recent studies showing their capability in reducing covid-19 transmission.

Hutchinson said he would not issue a directive on the matter because it would be difficult to enforce, undercutting its legitimacy, and that he would rather focus on enforcing directives that already exist on various businesses and employees.

The bonus payments approved for EMTs and paramedics will cover the period of April 5 to May 30, and the amount paid will be $125 per week for those who worked 20-39 hours or $250 per week for those who worked 40 or more hours.

Hutchinson said employers will work with the state to acquire the funds before distributing them to employees, so it may take some time before workers receive the money.

The funds for the bonuses come from the money the state received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health remained at 13,928 on Friday morning, while the death toll remained at 208, according to a state website.

Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iebVLRtcPTI

The livestream cut out 17 minutes into the briefing. Watch the first half below:

