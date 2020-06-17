Preparing students for the future by providing a personalized, uncommon education for all.

Happy Summer! We hope that you are enjoying time with your family and friends.

As you know the end of the 2019-2020 school year did not go as anyone anticipated, and now, we are transitioning our focus to the 2020-2021 school year. Last week, the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released their guidance for schools. They have named this planning for re-engagement "Arkansas Ready for Learning," click on the link for the full guide.

Pea Ridge Schools has engaged a Ready for Learning District Committee to work through the guidance as directed from DESE. We are meeting weekly as a district committee, as well as several sub-committees, to plan and prepare for back to school learning for the students of Pea Ridge. The planning for re-engagement is a process that is fluid in nature and will change in the planning stages as new guidance is provided from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and DESE.

As to what the fall of 2020 will look like for our school community, it is hard to say at this point; but what can be said with 100% certainty, is that Pea Ridge Schools will be ready for learning in August with various plans and options in place for our students and families.

We will be prepared to support student learning in multiple settings for both school district staff and students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade which includes: face to face learning (with appropriate ADH guidance), 100% virtual (from home), and a blended learning model which allows for the district to support learning while moving between face to face and remote learning from home. If you know as a family you are ready to move your student to a full virtual (remote learning from home setting), please fill out this Google form survey by clicking on the link so the district can contact you regarding virtual learning for your student beginning in the fall of 2020.

Please continue to watch our social media outlets as well as the Pea Ridge School District website for the most current information as we get Ready to Learn for Fall 2020. The next update from the School District will be released in early July with more detailed information regarding back to school.