May 2020
Municipal^2016^2017^2018^2019^2020
Avoca^$7,099^$7,953^$6,811^$8,267^$11,695
Garfield^$9,168^$10,565^$13,681^$10,744^$13,940
Pea Ridge^$51,202^$55,295^$58,219^$63,854^$77,953
County
Avoca^$8,283^$8,673^$9,729^$9,414^$10,226
Garfield^$8,250^$8,922^$10,008^$9,684^$10,520
Gateway^$6,874^$7,198^$8,074^$7,813^$8,487
Pea Ridge^$81,367^$85,205^$95,573^$92,480^$100,460
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.