Sales tax receipts by Kathy Lauver | Today at 5:21 p.m.

May 2020

Municipal^2016^2017^2018^2019^2020

Avoca^$7,099^$7,953^$6,811^$8,267^$11,695

Garfield^$9,168^$10,565^$13,681^$10,744^$13,940

Pea Ridge^$51,202^$55,295^$58,219^$63,854^$77,953

County

Avoca^$8,283^$8,673^$9,729^$9,414^$10,226

Garfield^$8,250^$8,922^$10,008^$9,684^$10,520

Gateway^$6,874^$7,198^$8,074^$7,813^$8,487

Pea Ridge^$81,367^$85,205^$95,573^$92,480^$100,460

