Construction work on Pea Ridge High School ceased for a day, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after a subcontract employee tested positive for covid-19. Work will resume June 18 after the entire site is disinfected.

According to the letter to school officials, dated June 16:

"CR Crawford received notice June 16, 2020, than an employee of a subcontractor working at the Pea Ridge High School project has tested positive for covid-19. Effective immediately, the project is shut down for cleaning and disinfection, all personnel are required to vacate the project. Any employees that have been at this project should follow CDC covid-19 guidelines.

"Any persons that have been at the project site within the last 14 days are encouraged to get tested immediately and follow CDC guidelines.

"Work will be put on hold until the job site has been cleaned and disinfected. Persons with proof of negative test and / or satisfactory completion of a health screening form will be allowed to resume work June 18, 2020."

As an additional precaution, an activity questionnaire and health screening form will be required to be completed daily by every person entering the site once it reopens.

Acting superintendent Keith Martin said the site will only be closed one day and should not affect the completion date.