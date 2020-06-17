Friday, May 29

11:41 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Patrick Waits, 22, Lowell, in connection with DWI and operating without tail lamps.

Saturday, May 30

11:32 a.m. Vickie Hilburn, owner of CVT Towing, reported a 2015 Kia Soul stolen.

Tuesday, June 9

2:50 a.m. Police were dispatched to a verbal disturbance at a residence on Smith Street. Upon investigation, police did not find anyone at home.

9:58 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious circumstance from a resident on Hallack Street involving a male stalking her.

1 p.m. Police issued a warrant from Bentonville and one from Benton County to John M. Mobbs, 30, Pea Ridge, when he was at Pea Ridge Court.

2:23 Police arrested Nathaniel Inthasone, 36, Rogers, in connection with a warrant from Benton County.

4:30 p.m. While investigating illegal dumping at the city stump dump, police issued a citation in connection with illegal dumping to Jose Camacho Vargas, 55, Pea Ridge.

Wednesday, June 10

8:53 a.m. As a result of an investigation of a vehicle parked at EZ Mart, police cited Jessica N. Forsberg, 23, Bella Vista, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:29 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Hunter Rusher, 21, Garfield, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

3:20 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police issued a citation to Jessica M. Baker, 25, Pineville, Mo., in connection with a warrant from Rogers.

4:25 p.m. Police arrested Zachariah Joseph Thompson, 37, Bentonville, in connection with a felony warrant from McDonald County, Mo., and Misty Jo Thompson, 39, Bentonville, in connection with a warrant from Benton County. Both were transported to the Benton County Jail.

Thursday, June 11

8:02 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Harvey Burwell, 58, Pea Ridge, in connection with a Rogers warrant.

8:57 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited David Castillo, 45, Gravette, in connection with driving with no driver's license, and arrested Heidi A. Castillo, 43, Gravette, in connection with warrants from Gravette,Bentonville and two from Benton County.

Sunday, June 14

12:15 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Eagle Crest for a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jericho B. Lambert, 25, Pea Ridge, in connection with public intoxication/drinking in public. He was taken to Northwest Medical for examination before being taken to the Benton County Detention Center.