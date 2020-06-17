Sign in
Online classes featured at library by Annette Beard | Today at 6:37 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Ashdon Wilson, library clerk Pea Ridge Community Library

Library engages patrons through online challenges and classes

We are two weeks into our Summer Reading Program 2020, and we hope you have been having as much fun as we have had! Thank you to everyone who has signed up for Beanstack Tracker, our new Summer Reading app. We've already logged over 7,000 minutes of reading as a community! There are also built-in activities in this S.R.P. that are based upon books that participants read, such as creating a piece of art or dressing up and putting on a play. Keep on reading, Pea Ridge!

One of our most recent virtual programs was #PeaRidgeImagines: Library Fairies, in which we challenged patrons to create or purchase fairy garden structures and place them in the fairy garden located outside of the library building.

"Our aim for this program was to find a way to safely receive patrons back at the library, something that we have sorely missed while encouraging social distancing," director Alex Wright said. "One of our librarians is also teaching a Needle Felting Class online, which can be found on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube page."

The library hopes to continue offering programs of this nature throughout the entire summer.

If you have not joined the Summer Reading Program and have questions about where to begin, please give us a call at 479-451-8442! Be sure to share the adventures you have been on because of the S.R.P. by using the hashtag #PeaRidgeImagines or by emailing us a picture at [email protected]

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is a clerk of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.

Library hours

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Website: pearigecommunitylibrary.org

Email: [email protected]

