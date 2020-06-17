Sign in
Marriage licenses by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

June 5

Sean David Rast, 28, and Chelsea Rayann Nash, 24, both of Pea Ridge

June 8

Samantha Lynn Roberts, 36, and James Junior Crites, 55, both of Garfield

June 9

Paul Gregory Baker, 33, and Krystal Chanelle Lawrence, 30, both of Garfield

