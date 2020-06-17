June 5
Sean David Rast, 28, and Chelsea Rayann Nash, 24, both of Pea Ridge
June 8
Samantha Lynn Roberts, 36, and James Junior Crites, 55, both of Garfield
June 9
Paul Gregory Baker, 33, and Krystal Chanelle Lawrence, 30, both of Garfield
