Three home occupation requests were approved by Planning Commissioners at the regular June meeting held in the court room at City Hall.

Wearing masks and observing social distancing, city officials heard requests from four city residents who wanted to operate businesses from their home. There was no public comment, although a time for such was provided.

Approved were requests from Sierra Smith, 976 Weston St., for a photography business; Mitch Anderson, 1520 Holmes Court, bird exclusion business; and Chris Woody, 620 Washburn, owner of the Polished Pig, a balloon preparation business.

Sandra Stogdill and Crystal Russell, 140 Rains St., requested a home occupation permit to operate a home bakery, but did not have the necessary state permit and were advised to seek the cottage bakery license from the state before seeking city permits. City officials said it would be approved if state permits were obtained.

Planners also reviewed and approved the preliminary plat for Dove Crossing.

It was announced the Planning Commissioner Jason Palik had resigned. Planner Al Fowler was elected to serve as vice chair.