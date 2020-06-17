Sign in
Fox Spur final plat approved by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

The city's Planning Commission met in a brief special Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, to review the final plat for the Fox Spur subdivision.

Developer Kevin Felgenhauer asked for the meeting to get the final plat approved so it could be acted upon by the City Council at the June 16 meeting.

Planners Greg Pickens, Al Fowler, Michael Wilhelm and Patrick Wheeless were present, as were building official Tony Townsend, city Street Department superintendent Nathan See, Water Department inspector Mike Nida and city attorney Shane Perry.

"It's been hard to keep to a schedule with the weather," developer Kevin Felgenhauer told city officials.

In discussion, it was revealed that Felgenhauer had provided covenants, bonds and all items required.

Pickens asked if there were any "holdups" with the project.

"No, we're more than pleased with the project," See said.

Pickens made the motion to approve; Fowler seconded and motion was approved unanimously. The meeting adjourned at 6:08 p.m.

