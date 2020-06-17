Southwest Baptist University

The honor roll of Southwest Baptist University was released. To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at SBU and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C.

Trustees list: 3.85-4.00; President's list: 3.70-3.84; Dean's list: 3.50-3.69; and honor's list: 3.00-3.40.

Students from northeast Benton County on the list include:

• Bailey Johnson, Pea Ridge, President's List; and

• Nathan Spencer, Garfield, Trustees' List.

University of Arkansas - Fort Smith

The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester, according to Dr. Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk.

Students from Pea Ridgeon the Dean's List include:

• Ciarra Ryan,

• Allie Van Houden*,

• Allison Whatley* and

• Sara Whatley*.

UA Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK -- Tina Hill of Pea Ridge has been named to the spring 2020 Chancellor's List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester. Nearly 900 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours and maintained at least a 3.9 GPA.

With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas' capital city.