Tuesday, June 9
2:55 p.m. Nathaniel Kham Inthasone, 36, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, revoke of suspended sentence or probation
11:02 p.m. Jefferey Wade Haile, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear from Benton County
Wednesday, June 10
5:56 p.m. Zachariah Joseph Thompson, 37, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, felony parole violation, out of state
Thursday, June 11
4:31 p.m. Bailey Danae Alden, 29, Springfield, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; expired tags
Sunday, June 14
2:50 a.m. Jericho Buchannan Lambert, 25, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication
Monday, June 15
12:14 p.m. Todd Nicholas Recio, 39, Seligman, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County
