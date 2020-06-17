Tuesday, June 9

2:55 p.m. Nathaniel Kham Inthasone, 36, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

11:02 p.m. Jefferey Wade Haile, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear from Benton County

Wednesday, June 10

5:56 p.m. Zachariah Joseph Thompson, 37, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, felony parole violation, out of state

Thursday, June 11

4:31 p.m. Bailey Danae Alden, 29, Springfield, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; expired tags

Sunday, June 14

2:50 a.m. Jericho Buchannan Lambert, 25, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication

Monday, June 15

12:14 p.m. Todd Nicholas Recio, 39, Seligman, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County