Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs an executive order at the Capitol in Little Rock on Monday in this still taken from video provided by the governor's office.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a trio of executive orders on Monday granting businesses and healthcare workers greater immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits, while extending workers’ compensation benefits to those who fall ill from the virus on the job.

The announcement came as health officials announced 416 new cases of covid-19 in Arkansas and Hutchinson predicted that thousands more would be identified over the next week.

There have been 12,917 cases of the virus identified in Arkansas since the pandemic began, officials said Monday. Deaths grew by three since the previous day, to 182.

By signing the executive orders, Hutchinson said he was diverting the need for lawmakers to meet in a special session to approve the immunity and workers’ compensation protections.

“Without the practical recognition that this is not the best time for a special session, I would not be signing these executive orders today,” Hutchinson said.

The push for a special session to expand immunity during the pandemic began in early May, but drew opposition from some Democrats and attorneys who said that such a step could end up shielding businesses that act recklessly and spread the virus to their employees and customers.

The extension of workers’ compensation benefits, meanwhile, was a move championed by many Democrats, said House Minority Leader Fred Love, D-Little Rock.

Hutchinson said that his executive orders would not apply to businesses that fail to abide by the public health guidelines and that workers would have to prove that they contracted the virus at work in order to receive compensation benefits.

A letter sent to the governor from Senate Republicans last month calling for a special session carried the signatures of enough lawmakers to pass such legislation in the upper chamber, however, fewer than half of House lawmakers signed on to a similar letter last week. Republicans control both chambers of the Legislature.

Love, the Democratic leader, said Monday that he and most of the Democratic caucus opposed greater immunity protections, though he said he did not disagree with the governor’s decision to implement the change through executive action due to the pandemic.

All three executive orders will expire as soon as the governor rescinds the state of emergency imposed at the start of the pandemic, Hutchinson said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The number of cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health remained at 12,501 Monday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 179.

