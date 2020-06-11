Arkansas saw 444 new cases of covid-19 among its nonincarcerated population, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday, a new daily record.

The total number of new cases, 448, includes four inmates who tested positive. The rise is just seven short of the record reported May 21 of 455.

Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith said the total number of active cases is 3,294, including 140 from nursing homes, 199 in correctional facilities and 2,955 in the general population.

Hospitalizations continued to climb, to a record 187. Hutchinson said six more people died of the virus, bringing the toll to 171.

Northwest Arkansas continued to see the most new cases, with 143 in Washington County and 78 in Benton County. Pulaski County saw the third-most cases, 37.

Of the cases in Washington County, Smith said 93% were from Springdale.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team is set to arrive Friday, Smith said, to help the state better understand the dynamics of the virus’s spread in Northwest Arkansas as well as understand how best to reach the Latino population to prevent further community spread.

As of Monday, 29% of people with active cases were Latino, Smith said. As of Tuesday, 24% of those hospitalized were Latino.

Hutchinson said he communicated with hospitals in Northwest Arkansas in the last few days, and said administrators feel capacity and personal protective equipment supplies are adequate.

Ivy Pfeffer, deputy commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Education, spoke briefly at the news conference about the plan to return children to on-campus instruction in the fall.

Pfeffer said schools have plans to follow most of the same guidelines for limiting spread of the virus as businesses and venues in the state. This includes good hand hygiene, frequent cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, encouraging mask use when possible and keeping physical distance when possible.

Hutchinson said the plan for schools is a work in progress but emphasized he wants kids to return to classrooms in the fall.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas reported by the state Department of Health remained at 10,368 on Thursday morning. The death toll remained at 165.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbZlXePtme8]