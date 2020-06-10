Courtesy photographs

Concrete polished floors are complete, but covered with paper, during the construction of the new Pea Ridge High School, according to construction superintendent Teddy Mitchell. Representatives from C.R. Crawford provided an update to Pea Ridge School Board members Monday night. School officials plan to begin moving into the classrooms in July, according to superintendent Keith Martin.

Good weather has allowed construction to progress rapidly on the new high school, construction officials told School Board members at a Zoom School Board meeting Monday, June 8, 2020.

"Good weather without rain has really helped a lot," Dave Kennedy, with C.R. Crawford, told School Board members. "A lot of good production has happened and continues to happen."

"We're going to keep right on going through the month of June," Kennedy said.

Work is continuing on the auditorium in the fine arts area of the new high school.

The portion of the school on the far east (left) is the gymnasium and fine arts auditorium which may not be completed until after school starts, according to school officials who received permission for a temporary certificate of occupancy for the educational space in time for furniture to be moved in for the Aug. 13 start of school.

The gymnasium will be the last area to be completed as the wooden floors have to be installed last and then cure, according to officials.

The new Pea Ridge High School entrance is on the north side of the building south of West Pickens Road (Ark. Hwy. 94) west of the current high school. Rapid growth in the student population propelled school officials to construct a new building to meet the needs of the students and the community.