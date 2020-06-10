America, Land Of The Free

It appears that everyone has finally discovered that the police are corrupt. There are four separate parts of the judicial system. That includes the judges, the prosecutors, the lawyers, and the police.

The police get to speed up and down the highway without their lights on and they do not get into any kind of trouble at all. But when you are speeding a hundred miles an hour, is it OK for the police to make an illegal U-turn and speed up to 150 miles per hour to catch you and give you a ticket for a misdemeanor crime? I always under the impression that any evidence collected illegally was inadmissible in court.

When you go to court and you show up late, the judge can find you in contempt. But when the judge starts court late, that is apparently OK because he is the judge. I always ask the judge to dismiss my case. Then I have pointed out that since my ticket actually said 8 a.m. and it is now 9:15 or later. And since they was not able to try me at the time my ticket said that I was supposed to be in court for my trial, then my case should be dismissed.

When you fight the speeding ticket the prosecutor will ask the officer what his radar gun said. I was always under the impression that hear-say evidence was inadmissible in court. If the officer has to tell the court what the radar gun said, then that is what they call hear-say.

We are supposed to be able to address our accusers. When you go to arraignment court and the officer who gave you the ticket is not present. That is grounds for dismissal.

All lawyers are required to go to law school. Then they are required to pass the state bar exam. Before they receive their law degree they are required to pledge to not hurt or slander the law association. This means that they are not supposed to do anything that will hurt the law association. That in turn means that even though you are their paying client, they owe their first allegiance to the bar association. Lawyers are not going to do anything that would undermine the sovereignty of the bar association which issues their law license to them. They are not going to bite the hand that feeds them. They know that if they intentionally undermine the legal system and they defend their client to the point that they are acquitted, and they actually set a legal precedent, then all other lawyers in the country can use that same legal precedent and it will then mean that no one will be found guilty of that same offence ever again. This would have a dramatic detrimental impact on all court bank accounts in the country.

It is a completely corrupt system. It is designed that way.

Boyd B. McNiel

Pea Ridge