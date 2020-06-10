Paul and Cindy Rawlins enjoy their hobby farm on a portion of the 160-acre farm her grandparents homesteaded north of Pea Ridge.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Paul and Cindy Rawlins, and their dogs, enjoy their hobby farm -- Sassafras Pass -- on a portion of the 160-acre farm her grandparents homesteaded north of Pea Ridge. Read all about it next week in the June 17 edition of The TIMES.
