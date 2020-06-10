Brandi Galvan (left) of Pea Ridge and her sister, Autumn Dalati of Pea Ridge, look over dog scarfs, collars and treats on Saturday June 6 2020 at the Downtown Rogers Farmers Market. Saber Life Foundation representative sold the items from their tent at the market. The group provides trained service dogs to disabled area residents. Go to nwaonline.com/200607Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
NWA Democrat-Gazette Photograph by Flip Putthoff
Brandi Galvan (left) and her sister, Autumn Dalati, both of Pea Ridge, look over dog scarves, collars and treats on Saturday at the Downtown Rogers Farmers Market. Saber Life Foundation representatives sold the items from their tent at the market. The group provides trained service dogs to disabled area residents. Go to nwaonline.com/200607Daily/ to see more photos.
