Sharing with the community, members of River of Faith Church joined hands with 180 Disaster relief from Tulsa, Okla., (organized by U.S. Department of Agriculture GoFresh Ivanka Trump) to distribute a truckload (45,000 lbs.) of dairy products and produce to the Pea Ridge community Saturday, June 6.

The event began at 9 a.m. and concluded around 12:30 p.m.

"We were able to send 228 cars with groceries for themselves and friends or family members," Lora Garner said. "We were also able to pray for the needs of those in every car and 135 people prayed to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior."

Pastors Donny and Lora Garner send out a huge thank you to everyone who helped with this event including our friends from Vision Church in Springdale and Victory Church in Tulsa.

There is another event like this scheduled at Sam's Furniture in Springdale, hosted by Vision Church at 5 p.m. June 20.