Tuesday, June 2

7:29 p.m. Nathaniel Allen Fletcher, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Wednesday, June 3

2:18 a.m. Promise Dillion, 21, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, failure to appear from Washington County

Thursday, June 4

3:14 p.m. Jaqueline Renea Dorey, 27, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, DWI; refuse to submit to intoxication test; disorderly conduct; obstructing governmental operations; speeding; reckless driving

Friday, June 5

5:19 p.m. William E. Mayner, 54, Washburn, Mo., by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

5:20 p.m. James Ray Larson, 33, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Saturday, June 6

12:26 p.m. Filiberto Hurtado-Perea, 32, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member

Monday, June 8

12:42 p.m. Timothy Allin Whisenhunt, 56, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County