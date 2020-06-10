Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Benton County Jail by Annette Beard | June 10, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, June 2

7:29 p.m. Nathaniel Allen Fletcher, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Wednesday, June 3

2:18 a.m. Promise Dillion, 21, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, failure to appear from Washington County

Thursday, June 4

3:14 p.m. Jaqueline Renea Dorey, 27, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, DWI; refuse to submit to intoxication test; disorderly conduct; obstructing governmental operations; speeding; reckless driving

Friday, June 5

5:19 p.m. William E. Mayner, 54, Washburn, Mo., by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

5:20 p.m. James Ray Larson, 33, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Saturday, June 6

12:26 p.m. Filiberto Hurtado-Perea, 32, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member

Monday, June 8

12:42 p.m. Timothy Allin Whisenhunt, 56, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT