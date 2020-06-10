The third annual Benefit Golf Tournament four-man scramble sponsored by the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 88 is slated for Saturday, July 11.

"We typically have about 16 to 20 teams -- about 80 golfers, and about 20 volunteers who help facilitate the tournament," Lt. Michael Lisenbee, Pea Ridge Police public information officer, said.

He said there are participants from around the state and many businesses help sponsor the tournament. There are goody bags provided for golfers and volunteers.

Lisenbee said businesses assisting include Got Your 6ix, Sign Studio, Sonic, Golden Corral, Timex and many more.

"Annette Barnes with Sonic will provide breakfast burritos," Lisenbee said, adding that lunch will be catered by Golden Corral.

He said there will be a raffle during the meal.

"This year, we're doing something a little bit different," Lisenbee said, explaining that in addition to the opportunity to purchase the Tee blaster, there will also be the availability to purchase an opportunity to shoot a golf ball from an AR-15.

"It's been modified. It shoots the golf ball down the fairway. It's the trendy thing on golf courses around the country," he said.

The tournament is one of two fund raisers during the year and Lisenbee said this year, with the economic change caused by the COVID-19 shutdown, the golf tournament will be especially important for raising money for the "Shop with a Cop" event used to take children Christmas shopping.

"We take about 10 children and let them spend about $200 a piece, feed them and basically give them a field trip," he said.

The tournament will be held at Big Sugar Golf Club. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Shotgun starts at 8 a.m.

Team entry is $300. A product sponsor provides gifts to be distributed through gift bags or the silent auction. Silver sponsor is $350 donation and includes hole sponsorship. Gold sponsor for $500 includes team entry and hole sponsorship. Corporate sponsor costs $1,000 and includes team entry, hole sponsorship, special recognition and post event lunch banner. And the platinum sponsor for $3,000 includes two team entries, keynote sponsor, hole sponsorship, special recognition and post event lunch banner.

Mulligan (2) and tee blaster packages are available for $20/golfer. All packages include range balls, lunch, beverages and gift bag. Entry fee and form may be mailed to Matt Fry, Pea Ridge FOP No. 88, P.O. Box 10, Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

For sponsorship and team registration information, contact Mike Lisenbee at 479-283-6580, Todd Cornwell at 479-202-2898, or Matt Fry at 785-632-1430, or email [email protected] The Pea Ridge FOP is a non-profit 501-C8 organization.