Courtesy photograph
Pea Ridge Fire Department was blessed by Battlefield RV and Mini Storage officials who provided the department with access to a fully enclosed RV bay in which to store the parade truck. "The department has been looking for a way to keep our parade truck in a dry, secure location, while also allowing us to further optimize how we utilize the space in our stations," Fire Chief Jack Wassman said.
