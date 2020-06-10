Monday, June 1
Medical, White Fawn Drive
Vehicle fire, 13600 Walnut Valley Rd.
Thursday, June 4
Road hazard, Smith Ridge Road
Medical, Coose Hollow Lane
Medical, Oak Street
Medical, Pearl Avenue
Friday, June 5
Fire alarm, 14720 Highland Lake Loop
Medical, Walnut Valley Trail
Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 11812 White Oak Dr.
Medical, Elkhorn Road
