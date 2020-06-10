Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | June 10, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, June 1

Medical, White Fawn Drive

Vehicle fire, 13600 Walnut Valley Rd.

Thursday, June 4

Road hazard, Smith Ridge Road

Medical, Coose Hollow Lane

Medical, Oak Street

Medical, Pearl Avenue

Friday, June 5

Fire alarm, 14720 Highland Lake Loop

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 11812 White Oak Dr.

Medical, Elkhorn Road

