Building Permits by Information from Pea Ridge City Hall | June 4, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

May 2020

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Clements Homes^710 Macdonald Drive^$798.00^$229,546

Kevin Felgenhauer^210/212 Alder Street^$1,035.50^$324,335

Kevin Felgenhauer^214/216 Alder Street^$1,095.50^$348,485

Kevin Felgenhauer^302/304 Alder Street^$1,035.50^$324,335

^Total Permits for Type:^4

^Total Fees for Type:^$3,964.50

^Total Const. Value for Type:^$1,226,701

General News on 06/04/2020

Print Headline: Building Permits

