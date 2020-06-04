May 2020
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Clements Homes^710 Macdonald Drive^$798.00^$229,546
Kevin Felgenhauer^210/212 Alder Street^$1,035.50^$324,335
Kevin Felgenhauer^214/216 Alder Street^$1,095.50^$348,485
Kevin Felgenhauer^302/304 Alder Street^$1,035.50^$324,335
^Total Permits for Type:^4
^Total Fees for Type:^$3,964.50
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$1,226,701General News on 06/04/2020
