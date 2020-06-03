50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 23

Thursday, June 4, 1970

Mrs. Catherine Wallis, who was hired as a faculty member of the Pea Ridge Schools last week, was employed as the librarian rather than as a member of the elementary school faculty, according to superintendent Andrew Widener.

A barn containing hay was destroyed by fire on the Stanley Buttry property about 1 p.m. Sunday. One of the six volunteer firemen responding said the fire was believed to have been ignited by lightning.

A 12-year-old Garfield boy was injured Wednesday when he ran in front of a car on U.S. Hwy. 62, three miles north of Avoca.

Nine members of the Pea Ridge graduating class of 1960 held a 10-year reunion Saturday in Rogers. They were Sharon Mae Jones Webb, Maxine Hanen Reed, Janet Glasscock Wilcox, Lela Jean Patton Daniel, Glenda Ruddick McCool, Argie Miller, Sherman McCool, Bennie Nichols and Jerry Ricketts.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 23

Wednesday, June 4, 1980

The Rev. Mike Mattox began his pastorate with the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church Sunday, June 1. Mike and his wife,Judy, and their son, Nathan, who will be 2 in August, moved into the Methodist parsonage this past week.

Kind, generous, helpful, honest, willing, modest, a beautiful person -- these are a few of the words I have heard applied to Billy Sisco when talking to people in this area. On talking with him, I found that his philosophy of life is probably the most interesting about him. "I have always tried to help in any way that I could as I feel like that is my job in life," he said.

The city of Avoca was presented with a gift -- chat for the city parking lot -- from McClinton Brothers, reported alderman MerrillLatham at the regular council meeting.

A storm destroyed a pole building and uprooted trees at the Willard and Edyth Lammey residence near Brightwater on Sugar Creek Road.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 23

Thursday, June 7, 1990

Police Chief Sam Holcomb said last week that the city will ask the state Highway Department for another traffic survey at Arkansas Highways 94 and 72 West because of increasing congestion.

The six-member committee working on an annexation plan has apparently decided to be "less ambitious." The committee consists of Mayor Mary Rogers, Police Chief Sam Holcomb, alderman Nancy Mendenhall, Street Department superintendent Ronnie David, Planning Commission chairman Jay Hale and Ozark Mart owner Doyle Frick. The latest proposal amounts to about 640 acres along Highway 72 west to County 808 and one-half mile north and south of Highway 72 West.

The Miss Pea Ridge contest will once again kick off the Pea Ridge Fair July 11, said fair general co-chairman Beverly Morrison.

Recognized for outstanding performances in the classroom during the school year were Leyla Maloney, Jennifer Jones, Denise Patterson, Jennifer Wagner, Jennifer Ford, Sharon Goats, Stacy Carlson, Valeria Hook, Mary Sisco, Luci Johnson, Tracy Ivy, Tina Poindexter, Christy Graham, Wes Mabry, Cassie Mills, Dawn Rowe and Angie Fraizer in English or Spanish. Receiving awards in business were Stephanie Phillips, David Palmer, Jennifer Wagner, Brooke Buttry, Nathan Musteen, Eric Crabtree, Michael David, Brian Hook, Shelly Rusher and Jennifer Cheek.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 23

Wednesday, June 7, 2000

The embattled Middle School principal at Pea Ridge lost the battle but won the war in the wee hours of Friday morning. While agreeing unanimously with superintendent Roy Norvell that his four charges against Anita Frevert were true, the Pea Ridge School Board voted at 2:30 a.m. to renew Dr. Frevert's contract for another school year.

Mary Schuettpelz called in with the first ripe tomato of the season.

Don Haller showed off his 1953 Ford Victoria to Loren Abrams at the car show Saturday. Abrams said he had a flamingo pink Ford just like Haller's car when he got married 42 years ago.

Dave Montgomery announced this week that his new store will be open for business Wednesday. The 21,3000-square-foot building will hold 2,000 to 2,500 new items and an enlarged deli and bakery.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 23

Wednesday, June 9, 2010

The city of Pea Ridge appeared to be in an economic boom six years ago with an upturn of housing development and growth in surrounding areas. New lands were being annexed into the city , subdivisions regulations were upgraded. New ordinances were developed and water and sewer facilities were being studied and upgraded.

Decco Contractors of Rogers said the proposal for the asphalt hot-mix overlay for the streets of Pea Ridge as the best prepared proposal they have ever bid on, said engineer M.J. Hensley. Decco won the bid for the project with a price of $169,568.60.

A grievance hearing is set for Thursday, June 10, preceding the School Board meeting. Board members will consider non-renewal of contracts for non-certified staff and the reduction in force, as well as resignations and hirings at the meeting.

