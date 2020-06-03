Saturday, May 2

5:45 p.m. Police received a report of a .. Rebecca Jones, 69, Pea Ridge, and Brandon G. Sewell, 29, West Plains, Mo. Jones told police she was east bound on Pickens Road and had stopped, yielding to traffic, to turn left onto Patterson Road when her vehicle was struck in the rear by a motorcycle driven by Sewell. According to a witness, the motorcycle flipped onto the driver, who got up and tried to take off, running into the car a second time. Another witness stopped to offer assistance and called 911. Police investigated with information derived from witnesses, but as of May 27, the suspect was not identified and the case was closed.

Saturday, May 16

8:54 a.m. A resident of Lynn Drive reported criminal mischief involving a tire slashed on a vehicle parked at the residence.

Monday, May 18

1:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Wyatt A. Watkins, 23, Springdale, in connection with driving on suspended, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a trespass notice from one of the apartments on King Lane.

3:46 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Samuel Means, 19, Seligman, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (Sch. VI), possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (Sch. I or II), possession of drug paraphernalia and brake light out.

Tuesday, May 19

1:44 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Sagan B. Gregory, 24, Rogers, in connection with DWI - drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, no seat belt.

5:06 p.m. A resident of Wood Street reported possible fraud involving a fraudulent deposit into a bank account and theft by deception.

Wednesday, May 20

10:26 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Skyler Johnson, 23, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant from Carroll County.

4:34 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Angelo Lelet, 24, Springdale, in connection with a warrant from Springdale and issued him a citation for no proof of insurance and expired tags.

Thursday, May 21

11:52 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hallack Lane in reference to a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Morgen E. Knight, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant from Rogers. Jordan Levi Vierra, 28, Pea Ridge, was advised to turn himself in on a Bella Vista warrant.

2:11 p.m. Police received a report of a single motor-vehicle accident on Hoffman Street. As a result of the investigation, police arrested David Piedra Osorio, 28, Centerton, in connection with driving while intoxicated, second offense; refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless and prohibited driving; no insurance. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

Friday, May 22

7:17 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Cody Lee Winn, 26, Bentonville, in connection with warrants from Pea Ridge, Cave Springs, Little Flock and taken to Benton County Jail where he was refused admission because of an elevated temperature.

10:24 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Levi Burkett, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of Sch. VI and failure to dim headlights.

Saturday, May 23

9:09 a.m. Police were dispatched to an on Chitwood Street in reference to a suspicious circumstance involving a "special needs female ... walking by herself." As a result of the investigation, it was discovered the child's parent was sleeping in her residence and the child got out of the house on her own. Police notified the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse hotline.

Sunday, May 24

2:17 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Matthew Phillips, 31, Rogers, in connection with a warrant from Rogers. He was turned over to a Rogers Police officer.

5:46 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Vineyard Street for a suspicious circumstance involving a possible overdose. Police asked EMS to stage. As a result of the investigation, police arrested John Lindsey Faulkner, 45, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and with a non-expiring felony probably cause from West Fork Police.

Tuesday, May 26

2:06 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Casey Eagle George, 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with no seat belt, no driver's license, and warrants from Ohio and Rogers.

9:37 p.m. Police were advised of a verbal disturbance at a residence on McRae Street. As a result of the investigation, police advised two of the four persons present to vacate the premises.

Wednesday, May 27

2:20 p.m. Police received a report of a vehicle license plate missing from a vehicle.

