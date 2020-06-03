Lending a hand to fellow officers and keeping peace for his community, Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn returned to duty about 9:30-9:45 p.m.. Monday when he heard the formerly peaceful protest in Bentonville was turning "non-peaceful."

Hundreds of people gathered on the Bentonville square in the wake of nation-wide protests highlighting police brutality against minorities. (See related article on page 6A.)

Hahn said he returned to duty and called in three officers to assist. Soon thereafter he was called by Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway for assistance. At that time, Hahn called in three more Pea Ridge officers.

"Four officers and I went to the square in Bentonville," Hahn said, adding that the department only has three gas masks so he gave them to three of the officers and he and Officer John Hicks "toughed it out."

The other officers increased patrols in town.

"We were there while the gas was deployed and some was thrown back (towards the police)," he said. "We worked the front line."

"It wasn't too bad after people started dispersing," Hahn said.

He and the additional Pea Ridge officers were back by about 11:30 p.m.

"The Sheriff's Office was in charge," he explained, saying the demonstration had been peaceful until people began to throw rocks.

In law enforcement since 2003, Hahn said he'd never been involved in a situation such as he faced Monday night.

"My concern would be a lone wolf," he said of possible overflow to Pea Ridge.

He plans additional patrols throughout the city to maintain peace and safety for residents and businesses.

