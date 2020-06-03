District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, May 26
Patricia J. Burris, 42, excessive window tint, guilty
Curtis L. Cook, 56, failure to appear, guilty
Richard Allen Cook, 38, domestic battery, guilty; endangering the welfare of a minor, nol prossed
Bryan William Duncan, 51, failure to dim lights, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Jade S. Erwin, 29, obstructing government operations, nol prossed; resisting arrest, guilty; disorderly conduct, guilty; assault on family or household member, nol prossed; resisting arrest, guilty
Ginny Anne Fruik, 31, interference with visitation, nol prossed
Cali L. Hambrick, 21, speeding , guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
James Andrew Harris, 43, disorderly conduct, guilty
Jared L. Holt, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Jessica Dawn Hudson, 38, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, not guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, nol prossed; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Layne Charles Patton, 19, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, guilty
John W. Pursley, 27, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty
Jose Manuel Vasquez, 26, disorderly conduct, guilty; endangering the welfare of a minor, nol prossed
Kevin Wilkerson, 42, harassing communications, dismissed; harassment, not guilty; terroristic threatening, not guiltyGeneral News on 06/03/2020
Print Headline: Court Report