District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, May 26

Patricia J. Burris, 42, excessive window tint, guilty

Curtis L. Cook, 56, failure to appear, guilty

Richard Allen Cook, 38, domestic battery, guilty; endangering the welfare of a minor, nol prossed

Bryan William Duncan, 51, failure to dim lights, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Jade S. Erwin, 29, obstructing government operations, nol prossed; resisting arrest, guilty; disorderly conduct, guilty; assault on family or household member, nol prossed; resisting arrest, guilty

Ginny Anne Fruik, 31, interference with visitation, nol prossed

Cali L. Hambrick, 21, speeding , guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

James Andrew Harris, 43, disorderly conduct, guilty

Jared L. Holt, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Jessica Dawn Hudson, 38, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, not guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, nol prossed; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Layne Charles Patton, 19, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, guilty

John W. Pursley, 27, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty

Jose Manuel Vasquez, 26, disorderly conduct, guilty; endangering the welfare of a minor, nol prossed

Kevin Wilkerson, 42, harassing communications, dismissed; harassment, not guilty; terroristic threatening, not guilty

