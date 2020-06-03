Arkansas Tech University

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on the Russellville campus for the spring 2020 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 2,035 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during spring 2020, an increase of 14.1 percent over spring 2019.

Included in the spring 2020 Dean's List are 910 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 22.1 percent increase as compared to spring 2019.

The members of the spring 2020 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List include:

• Megan Joy Crawford, Garfield;

• Maybre Marie See, Garfield;

• Tyler John See, Garfield;

• Kaitlyn Mychelle Box, Pea Ridge;

• Christian Gage Cawthon (4.0), Pea Ridge;

• Reese A. Greene, Pea Ridge;

• Ashtyn J. Mondy (4.0), Pea Ridge;

• Krysta Renae Nash (4.0), Pea Ridge;

• Ryan Sheppard (4.0), Pea Ridge;

• Wyatt Eugene Weber, Pea Ridge;

• Kiley Leeann West (4.0), Pea Ridge;

• Colby Marie Willett, Pea Ridge;

• Cole Allen Wright (4.0), Pea Ridge; and

• Denver Travis Yates; Pea Ridge.

