Brightwater Memorial

United Methodist Church

Please visit the website: www.bit.ly/bmumc or Facebook page for the weekly worship service, prayer list, and other church news, until we are again able to meet together at our church located at 14108 E. U.S. Hwy. 62, between Avoca and Garfield.

Church of Christ

Pea Ridge

Invite your friends and family to join us on Sunday morning via Facebook Live starting at 11 a.m. Also, please continue to pray for the sick, shut-ins and those affected by covid-19. Stay safe and we hope to see everyone together again soon.

First Baptist Church

Garfield

Worship with us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday by watching live stream on our Facebook page or see the live stream on our You tube channel youtube.com/channel/UCljA5c QJJkhqkHKW0GP9arg (be sure to subscribe) as well as our website fbcgarfield.com/live-stream.

First Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

Chuch is meeting with restrictions; check out the church website for guidelines. We are online with all church gatherings at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube, Children's ministry will stream at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook, Student ministry will stream at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Instagram. See the schedule anytime on our website: prfbc.org/upcoming-online-events.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church is worshiping in its sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Six-feet social distancing must be observed at all times with designated seating. Face masks are required. Additional face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are also available in the Narthex if needed.

Mountain Bible Church

Mountain, Mo.

Return to our Facebook MBC site often for new content. God bless each of you.

https://www.facebook.com/MountainBible.Chrch

New Life Fellowship

Pea Ridge

Watch NLF Church Live Stream at youtube.com/channel/UCAank20NuICTfNLEY RaxuHw at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Ridge Church

Pea Ridge

Join us live on Facebook or even on our YouTube channel. We stream live at 11 a.m. Sunday.

