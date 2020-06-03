TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Firefighters Ben Osowiecki (left), Clayton Bass (second from right) and Quinn Gehler (far right) join Mrs. Amanda Childs, district social worker with Pea Ridge schools, to deliver goody bags to some Pea Ridge school children who have been isolated during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Pea Ridge is an amazing community.

"Everyone will pitch in to help our youth and families," Amanda Childs, school district social worker, said.

Childs said that many area residents have been isolated due to the COVID-19 shutdowns as the Pea Ridge School District includes a rural community.

"Socialization is such an important factor in the emotional development of our kids," she said. "While our community has held several parades, and other events to decrease the isolation, I got the idea to create goody bags to help reconnect with some of our youth. The area agencies and community partners were excited to help out and donate items."

"The Fire Department reached out to help deliver the bags to children. The firemen took the big truck out and are working on getting to know our area youth. Members of the Fire Department, much like our Police Department are vital in showing positive qualities for our youth to strive for in their futures," Childs said.

"We received donations from area groups and agencies to create the goody bags to give to area children."

Those donating include Pea Ridge Bright Futures, the city of Pea Ridge, Pea Ridge Fire Department, Pea Ridge Police, Pea Ridge Sonic, Pea Ridge Neighborhood Market, Be UPlifting (local non-profit dedicated to promoting connections and positive relationships), Springwoods Behavioral Health, Burrell, Perimeter Behavioral Health and Little Debbie.

She said more goody bags will be delivered over the next week or so and families will be individually contacted to make sure all safety protocols are taken due to COVID-19.

"The firemen are so excited to get to know more of the youth in their community," Childs said.

Firefighters Ben Osowiecki, Clayton Bass and Quinn Gehler agreed, each saying they were excited to be a part of the project.

