Thursday, May 28
12:26 p.m. Rayola Leanne Brumberlow, 37, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two felony failure to appear from Benton County
2:29 p.m. Kendall Ryan Shelley, 33, Pea Ridge, by Centerton Police, felony second-degree forgery; felony theft by receiving; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance
Friday, May 29
9:52 a.m. Ashley Bryanna Bowen, 19, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to appear from Benton County
Saturday, May 30
1 a.m. Patrick Waits, 22, Lowell, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI and tail lamps and reflectors violation
Sunday, May 31
9:12 p.m. Nathaniel Levi Connerley, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, public intoxication - drinking in public
10:37 p.m. George William Patton, 48, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, DWI, refusal to submit to intoxication test, possession of a controlled substance
Monday, June 1
9:35 a.m. Rayola Leanne Brumberlow, 37, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, three felony failure to appear from Benton County; two possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations; possession of a controlled substanceGeneral News on 06/03/2020
