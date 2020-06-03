Thursday, May 28

12:26 p.m. Rayola Leanne Brumberlow, 37, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two felony failure to appear from Benton County

2:29 p.m. Kendall Ryan Shelley, 33, Pea Ridge, by Centerton Police, felony second-degree forgery; felony theft by receiving; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance

Friday, May 29

9:52 a.m. Ashley Bryanna Bowen, 19, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to appear from Benton County

Saturday, May 30

1 a.m. Patrick Waits, 22, Lowell, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI and tail lamps and reflectors violation

Sunday, May 31

9:12 p.m. Nathaniel Levi Connerley, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, public intoxication - drinking in public

10:37 p.m. George William Patton, 48, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, DWI, refusal to submit to intoxication test, possession of a controlled substance

Monday, June 1

9:35 a.m. Rayola Leanne Brumberlow, 37, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, three felony failure to appear from Benton County; two possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations; possession of a controlled substance

General News on 06/03/2020