The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale at the Waste Water facility located at 380 Bella Vista Way Thursday, June 11, through Saturday, June 13.

A large variety of perennials, shrubs and trees will be available. The complete plant listing and more details will be available on the club's Facebook page and website, http://www.bellavistagardenclub.com/.

The sale will differ from previous years in that sales will be handled by appointment only due to safety concerns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Appointments may be scheduled from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Additionally, appointments will be scheduled from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday.

Only 10 customers will be allowed at one time. Payments may be made via cash, check or Pay Pal. For cash payments, the exact amount will be required. All items will be priced at either $5 or $10.

To schedule an appointment, e-mail [email protected]

The Bella Vista Garden Club was organized in 1972 and is a member of National Garden Clubs Inc. Its purpose is to promote Arkansas and Bella Vista as a sanctuary for wildlife, natural beauty and environmental responsibility. With over 100 members, the Bella Vista Garden Club plays a key role in beautification projects around the city. The annual Spring Plant Sale serves as a fundraiser to support city beautification projects, as well as scholarships for students studying Horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities.

