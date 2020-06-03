Photograph courtesy City of Pea Ridge City officials have placed an iPad in City Hall for area residents to fill out the 2020 Census.

Recognizing that some area residents do not have a computer or internet access, city officials have placed an iPad in the lobby at City Hall to assist them in filling out the 2020 Census.

Results from information derived from the census are essential to the city and county and are used to provide funding based on population.

"Sales taxes paid to the state are split between the schools, counties and cities, which is called turn back. This funding is based on population or per capita. So naturally the larger the population the larger the funds back to the city," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. "We need to get everyone counted. This count is going to fund our local, county and state governments for the next 10 years. With the growth that is predicted for Benton County to have a 1 million people by 2045 we need to get our portion of the revenue now, so we can plan for the future of our infrastructure."

Crabtree, on the board of directors for the Pea Ridge National Military Park Foundation, said the iPad belongs to the foundation and was placed at the military park for a visitors' log, but that while the Visitors' Office at the park is closed, the iPad can be used at City Hall.

It is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"It's very simple and quick," Crabtree said, adding that city employees will assist persons who request help.

General News on 06/03/2020