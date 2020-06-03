Park rich in bird life

Pea Ridge National Military Park is a fine place to learn about the Civil War and the Battle of Pea Ridge. It's also an ideal birding destination.

During a few hours of birding on May 9 at the park, 82 bird species, including 17 warbler species, were counted, said Joe Neal with the Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society. The varied habitat of forests and fields at the national park attracts all kinds of birds.

Tournament helps veterans

The John W. Brown Fishing With A Veteran bass tournament is set for Saturday at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. A veteran or member of the military must be a member of each team. Fishing is from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First prize is $1,000, second place $700 and third place $500. Big bass prize is $200. There is also a prize of $100 for the smallest legal bass. A meal will be served to all anglers and their families at 2 p.m. The tournament funds programs for veterans.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, Hook, Line and Sinker or Southtown Sporting goods. For details contact Keith Harmon, [email protected]

Club welcomes archers

Cherokee Bowhunters will host a 3-D shoot Saturday at the Fort Crowder archery range east of Neosho, Mo. The shoot feature 30 3-D targets.

Cost is $12 for adult nonmembers. Archers may start the course anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For details call 417-439-7054 or visit cherokeebowhunters.org.

No license required

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas begins at noon June 12 and runs through June 14. Residents and nonresidents may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout permit during free fishing weekend.

Free fishing weekend in Missouri is this Saturday and Sunday.

