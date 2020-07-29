Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman fled, arrested by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

One woman was arrested late Monday night as a result of a vehicle pursuit late Monday night.

According to police records, police were dispatched to a residence on Charles Street for a verbal disturbance about 9 p.m. Monday. During the investigation, one person fled the scene and police pursued resulting in a stop on U.S. Highway 62 near the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Police arrested Maranda Renee Daulton, 35, Eureka Springs, in connection with felony fleeing (by vehicle with extreme indifference); disorderly conduct; reckless driving; and three failure to obey traffic-control device.

Police said Daulton resisted arrest and a window on the vehicle had to be broken to get her out.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to assist, according to Pea Ridge Police.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT