One woman was arrested late Monday night as a result of a vehicle pursuit late Monday night.

According to police records, police were dispatched to a residence on Charles Street for a verbal disturbance about 9 p.m. Monday. During the investigation, one person fled the scene and police pursued resulting in a stop on U.S. Highway 62 near the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Police arrested Maranda Renee Daulton, 35, Eureka Springs, in connection with felony fleeing (by vehicle with extreme indifference); disorderly conduct; reckless driving; and three failure to obey traffic-control device.

Police said Daulton resisted arrest and a window on the vehicle had to be broken to get her out.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to assist, according to Pea Ridge Police.