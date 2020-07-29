Sign in
Rezones requested by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Three rezone requests and three variance requests are on the agenda for the Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The rezone requests are:

• Rezone Commercial-1 to Residential-1, 3.06 acres 1938 Slack St., by Scott & Jennifer Jacobs;

• Rezone A-1 to R-2SF & C-1 13.47 Acres 936 Slack Street (Doug Sperber)

• Rezone A-1 to R-3 & C-3 10 Acres 1840 W. Pickens Road (Dye Investments LLC)

The preliminary plat for Belmont Subdivision, being developed by K-Vest Inc., will be presented. The subdivision site is on West Pickens, west of Ark. Hwy. 265.

Planners, in the Board of Adjustments, will consider variance requests for:

• 15-foot rear setback (pool) 786 Lynn Drive, Mike Estes;

• 3-foot front setbacks lot No. 1, 5, 6, & 10, Belmont Sub., K-Vest, and

• 8-foot front setback lot No. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, & 9 Belmont Sub., K-Vest.

Also on the agenda for the public meeting are drainage changes for Elkhorn IV and Dove Crossing.

